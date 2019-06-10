French foreign minister to visit India on Monday, discuss bilateral partnership

French minister of state for foreign affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne will make an official visit to India on Monday to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership in order to build a more stable world order.

Lemoyne is the first French minister to visit New Delhi after the formation of the new Indian government and the trip will “acknowledge the reinforcement of the Indo-French relationship and will lay the groundwork for” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France for the G7 Summit in Biarritz in August, said a statement from the French embassy.

During his visit, Lemoyne will call on external affairs minister S Jaishankar. “The meeting will focus on the further deepening of the Indo-French strategic partnership and its contribution to a more stable and sustainable world governance,” the statement said.

Lemoyne will also meet minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan and minister of state for commerce and industry Hardeep Puri to discuss bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in the field of urban affairs.

Lemoyne will also visit the Alliance Française in Delhi and interact with Indian alumni of French higher education institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering and design and students of the Alliance Française. He will also attend a lunch hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and interact with top Indian business leaders.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 07:48 IST