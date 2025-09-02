From ‘Didi O Didi’ to 'Jersey cow': TMC's Mahua Moitra lists PM Modi's past comments as he reacts to abuse about mother

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, calling his address on Tuesday in which he called out the alleged abuses directed at his late mother “a bit rich”. TMC MP Mahua Moitra during a recent protest against in New Delhi.(PTI FIle)

A post by Mahua Moitra on social media platform X seemingly accused PM Modi of having a history of using derogatory language against political opponents.

"From the Didi O Didi streetside hoot against @MamataOfficial to Jersey Cow & Congress ki Vidhwa against Sonia Gandhiji to 50 crore ki Gilfriend for @ShashiTharoor‘s wife, Hon’ble @narendramodi has said it all. Today’s Mind Your Language speech from him is a bit rich!" Mahua Moitra wrote on X.

PM Modi, addressing the controversy over the alleged insult to his late mother for the first time, called the matter “painful”, saying that she is gone yet targeted at the Congress-RJD stage.

PM Modi made the address at an virtual event in which he launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited.

A controversy broke out after a video clip on floated on social media last week, showing some unidentified people using a Hindi abuse for PM Modi from a dais raised during Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar.

The video, which has gone viral, is purportedly of Darbhanga district from where the yatra had taken off on Wednesday morning last week, when Gandhi, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In a cracking voice, PM Modi said it was insult to all mothers and daughters of Bihar. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, meanwhile, broke down as he watched PM Modi speak.

Recalling how he was brought up by his mother, PM Modi said she raised him and the family in extreme poverty, adding that she would “never buy a new saree for herself and would save every penny for our family.”

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said these “yuvraj” born in royal families cannot understand the 'tapasya' of a poor mother and the pain of her son. “They were born with a silver spoon in their mouth. They think that the power of the country and of Bihar is the legacy of their family. They feel that they should only get the chair,” PM Modi said.