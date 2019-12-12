From Jharkhand rally, PM Modi messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to calm nerves of people in the Northeast, especiall Assam, who have been protesting since the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament.

“I assure every state of the East and Northeast. The traditions, culture, language etc of Assam and other states will not be affected at all. Central government will work with state governments for your development. Don’t be misled by Congress’s statements,” he said at a rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. He took the opportunity to target Congress too in the state where elections are being held to elect a new Assembly.

“There are attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but politics of Congress and its allies depends on illegal immigrants. Don’t be misled by Congress. I assure every state of East & Northeast - the traditions, culture, language etc of Assam & other states won’t be affected,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the BJP, since coming to power, has delivered on its promises. “We had promised that we will peacefully solve the long standing Ayodhya issue, which the Congress was deliberately blocking. Now as you can see, the path for construction of a grand Ram Temple is open,” he said.

People across the country have faith on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as BJP delivers on its promises, the PM added.

The Northeastern region, especially Assam, is up in arms over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which they say is a threat to their identity. An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati, the principal city of Assam, following violence. The Army has been conducting flag marches in the state since Wednesday, and internet has been suspended.

A railway station was torched and an office vandalised in two cities of Assam, after which trains to and from the state were stopped by the railways ministry as a precautionary measure.

Flights too have been suspended.

The Prime Minister had tweeted in the morning assuring the people of Assam that their language and culture is not threatened by the citizenship bill, and that he and the central government are committed to constitutionally safeguard the political interests of the Assamese. Shortly after that, BJP MPs from Assam were sent back to the state. The MPs have also been instructed to hold meetings to addresses concerns and fears about the implication of the legislation on the state. The BJP has two MPs in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha from Assam.

Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal has appealed to the people to maintain peace and not get misled.