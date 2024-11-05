From Kiren Rijiju to Arvind Kejriwal, how Indian leaders reacted to Canada temple attack by pro-Khalistani extremists

The attack on Brampton's Hindu Sabha temple by pro-Khalistani extremists has prompted Indian political leaders across party lines to call for strong action against the perpetrators. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on Sunday afternoon. (Video screengrab)

A protest by pro-Khalistan radicals escalated into violence on Sunday afternoon as they entered a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and assaulted congregants.

Pawan Kalyan, leader of the Janasena Party and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, criticised the lack of response from global leaders, international organisations and NGOs regarding ongoing violence and targeted hatred against Hindus, questioning where the outrage and solidarity for the community are in the face of this injustice.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh. Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are easily targeted. Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace,” Pawan Kalyan said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm. It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there,” he added.

Kalyan called for action and solidarity for Hindus, urging the world to recognise their suffering with the same commitment extended to other communities.

"Across various countries, acts of violence and targeted hatred against Hindus persist, yet the silence from global leaders, international organizations, and the so-called "peace-loving" NGOs is deafening. Where are the voices of outrage? Where is the solidarity for Hindus? Why are we left alone to confront this injustice?" questioned Kalyan

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Indian government should take strict action against the culprits.

“I strongly condemn the incident in Canada. The Indian government should take strict action against the culprits. Not only all the political parties of the country but all the 140 crore people of the country are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Government of India on this issue,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that every Indian must join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in condemning the attack on Hindu Temple in Canada.

“Every Indian must join hon'ble Prime Minister of India, in condemning the abominable attack on Hindu Temple in Canada. It is a testing time, a trial period for some leaders.. Waiting for condemnation from entitled leaders of India,” said Rijiju.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Sunday's “deliberate attack” outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Narendra Modi said on X.