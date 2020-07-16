From Rs 4.5k to 18k, Punjab fixes daily treatment rate for Covid patients to nix overcharging

india

The Punjab government has joined the list of states to have fixed rates for treatment of coronavirus patients in hospitals amid reports of inconsistent rates and overcharging. The range varies from a minimum prescribed rate of Rs 8,000 a day for treatment of moderate Covid-19 cases at non-NABH accredited hospitals to Rs 18,000 a day for treatment of critical patients at private medical colleges.

The state government on Thursday issued an order to fix Rs 10,000 as daily charge for all private medical colleges and Rs 9,000 for NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers). Non-NABH accredited hospitals are allowed to charge up to Rs 8,000 per day for moderate sickness, reported news agencies.

For severe sickness requiring ICU care without a ventilator, the daily rates have been capped at Rs 15,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively for the above-mentioned categories of hospitals.

The government order has also fixed the rates for treatment of very severe covid-19 patients who require critical care at Rs 18,000, Rs, 16,500 and Rs 15,000 for all private medical colleges, NABH-accredited hospitals & non-NABH accredited hospitals respectively.

All the above-mentioned rates are inclusive of PPE cost, according to the statement released by the government.

The Punjab government had constituted a committee under Dr K K Talwar for fixing rates after receiving several complains of overcharging. It had also asked the committee to discuss the issue with private hospitals. The statement released today said that the committee had finalised the treatment rates for private hospitals and medical colleges.

The committee has also fixed the per day admission rates for private hospitals for mild sickness cases at Rs 6,500, Rs 5,500 and Rs 4,500, respectively.

The decision was announced after a Covid-19 review video conference meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, reported PTI.

The CM, who had personally also received complaints on this count, had asked the Talwar committee and the state health and family welfare department to look into the matter and work out the rates after discussions with private hospitals.