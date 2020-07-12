From weekend curbs to extended restrictions: These states have imposed localised lockdowns

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:55 IST

Several states across the country have put in new restrictions or extended lockdowns in areas which have reported an alarming surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Centre had issued guidelines for the second of a three-phase plan to lift restrictions imposed in March around a fortnight back. The country’s tally of the infections mounted to 820,916 on Saturday.

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar and Odisha are among the states which have reported a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Karnataka government announced a complete week-long lockdown in Bengaluru from Tuesday and Uttar Pradesh enforced curbs for the weekend. The lockdown in Guwahati was extended by another week.

Karnataka

A week-long hard lockdown was announced in Bengaluru from 8pm on July 14 to 5am on July 22. Everything would be shut except essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, milk shops and vegetable and grocery stores.

Assam

The ongoing 14-day lockdown in Guwahati and the rest of the Kamrup Metro district was extended by another week. The state’s biggest city and rest of Kamrup Metro has been under total lockdown since June 28 which was to initially end on July 12.

Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said in an order issued on Saturday evening that the extension of lockdown will come into effect from 6pm on July 12 and will continue till 7pm on July 19.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh implemented a lockdown from 10pm on Friday, which will end at 5am on Monday.

Municipal bodies across the state launched a three-day cleanliness drive, including one in Lucknow’s containment zones.

Bihar

The eastern state has imposed three- to seven-day lockdowns in its 17 out of 38 districts. A lockdown was imposed in the state capital of Patna from Friday.

Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

The Meghalaya government announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday and restrictions in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital complex were extended for another week.

The previous lockdown, which was imposed in the capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa on July 6, was scheduled to end at 5pm on July 13.

Meghalaya announced a two-day lockdown in capital Shillong from July 13.

Nagaland has also decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till July 31.

Odisha

A weekend lockdown began in Odisha in 23 of the 30 districts. The lockdown was imposed in the state’s 11 districts in June.