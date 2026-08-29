FSSAI cracks whip on Everest Food, hing powder sales halted after samples found ‘sub-standard’

“The samples of Compounded Asafoetida (Hing Powder) were found to be “Misbranded and Sub-standard” by the Food Analyst of the primary food laboratory,” the FSSAI said, adding that the products violated the provisions of the FSS (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as the Alcohol Soluble Extract obtained was 0.00% against the prescribed standard of not less than 5%.

The food regulator has banned the sale of compounded hing with all its variants with immediate effect till further orders as it cited multiple discrepancies found in the samples.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) cracked a whip on Everest Food and Laljee Godhoo after compliance issues were allegedly found in their compounded hing powder (Asafoetida) products.

How is FSSAI ensuring the sale of standard compounded hing products after banning the sub-standard ones?

How is FSSAI ensuring the sale of standard compounded hing products after banning the sub-standard ones?

Why has the FSSAI prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida products?

Why has the FSSAI prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida products?

“The samples of Yellow Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) and Black Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) were also found to be sub-standard, with Alcoholic Extract reported at 3.29% and 4.4%, respectively,” it said.

It further noted that the samples were found to be ‘non-compliant’ in the parameter of alcoholic extract. The FSSAI also pointed out the non-declaration of salt content exceeding 5% and non-declaration of spice content on the label on Chicken Masala, Garam Masala and Egg Curry Powder.

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The FSSAI further flagged a ‘consistent non-compliance’ of Asafoetida collected from various sources as the goods were found to be ‘sub-standard, having less than 5% alcoholic extract.’

“In view of the above contraventions, the sale of articles in question, i.e. “Compounded Asafoetida” with all its variants, is hereby prohibited with immediate effect till further orders,” it said.