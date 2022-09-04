Home / India News / G23 leaders Sharma, Tewari give Congress rally a miss

G23 leaders Sharma, Tewari give Congress rally a miss

Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Two key G23 leaders, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, on Sunday did not attend Congress’s “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally at Ramlila Maidan here.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Other G23 leaders like former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, however, attended the public event.

While Tewari, according to Congress leaders, was out of town, it is not clear as to why Sharma, who recently resigned as chairman of the party’s steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, missed the crucial rally.

Both Sharma and Tewari were one of the 23 leaders, popularly called “G23”, who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2020, seeking organisational reforms in the party.

“If senior leaders such as Anand Sharma did not attend the rally, it shows he is possibly not serious about the raging price rise issue,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Hooda, sympathetic towards the rebels’ demand for wholesale change in the party’s functioning, briefly addressed the rally, underlining the problems in Haryana and targeting the central government over price rise.

