Home / India News / Gangotri and Yamunotri open on Akshay Tritiya with 1st prayers on PM Narendra Modi’s behalf

Gangotri and Yamunotri open on Akshay Tritiya with 1st prayers on PM Narendra Modi’s behalf

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri were opened in a simple manner following lockdown prescription

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:11 IST
Vipin Negi
Vipin Negi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Uttarkashi
The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri, both part of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra were opened on Sunday
The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri, both part of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra were opened on Sunday(HT Photo)
         

Amid the lockdown, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines opened on Sunday on the occasion of the Hindu festival Akshaya Tritiya and rituals were done while following the norms of social distancing. Both the shrines, which are part of Uttarakhand’s ‘Char Dham’ pilgrimage, are located in Uttarkashi district of the Himalayan state.

The portals of Gangotri shrine were opened at the auspicious time of 12:35 pm on Sunday with Ganga Pujan and recitation of Ganga Sahastranam. On Saturday, the palanquin of Goddess Ganga left from Mukhba, her maternal and winter abode for Bhaironghati, her summer abode.

Following simple prayers and basic rituals, the portals of Yamunotri shrine were opened for this year at 12:41 pm on Sunday after the Goddess’ palanquin left from Kharsali for the shrine at 8:15 am the same day.

Interestingly, the first prayers offered at Gangotri shrine was on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who donated Rs 1100 to Sripanch Mandir Samiti Gangotri on the auspicious occasion of Tritiya Mahaparva.

Suresh Semwal, president of Gangotri Dham Temple Committee, said that sub-divisional magistrate of Bhatwadi area, Devendra Singh Negi gave the amount of donation sent by Prime Minister Modi to the temple committee.

“After that, we offered the first prayers to Goddess Ganga on behalf of the prime minister to give us the strength to fight the pandemic and win the war against coronavirus,” said Semwal.

Ashish Chauhan, district magistrate of Uttarkashi, where both the shrines are situated, said that due to the nationwide lockdown, both the shrines were opened in a simple manner while following the restrictions in force to contain COVID-19.

