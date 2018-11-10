Gaushalas, push for ‘Made in Madhya Pradesh’ goods on Congress poll manifesto

Cow shelters and push for ‘Made in Madhya Pradesh’ goods are among the promises made in the Congress manifesto released on Saturday in Bhopal for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The party in its 112-page manifesto also promises jobs for 1 lakh youth in information technology sector, cuts in electricity bills of the farmers and to give Rs 2.5 lakh grant to the homeless.

Positioned as ‘Vachan Patra’ as against BJP’s ‘Jumla Patra’, the manifesto was released by top leaders of the Congress including Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.

Releasing the manifesto State Congress chief Kamal Nath said, “We will reduce the electricity bill of farmers by 50%, reduce diesel and petrol prices and open gaushalas in every gram panchayat”.

The Congress is hoping to make inroads in the state that has been under the BJP rule since 2003. Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the chief minister in 2005. The BJP got a thumping majority in the 230-member state assembly in 2013.

Elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 28 to elect members of the 230 constituencies. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

The manifesto released on Saturday was prepared by a team headed by senior Congress leader Rajendra Singh, who is also deputy speaker in the Assembly. The other members are MP Vivek Tankha, former MP Menakshi Natrajan, former minister Narendra Nahata and Virendra Kumar Batham.

Among the 75 promises made are:

*Loan waiver for farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs.

*Farmers will have to pay half the electricity bill.

*Power bill to be Rs 1 for the first 100 units.

*Bonus for almost all the crops, and some vegetables.

* Rs 5 per litre bonus for milk.

*Right to housing law will be brought. Rs 2.5 lakh grant and 450 sq feet of land for the homeless.

*Drug free state.

*Promoting Made in Madhya Pradesh goods.

*Employment to 1 lakh youth in information technology field.

*Rs 10,000 per month wage subsidy to those industrialists who provide fresh employment.

* Vyapam will be closed down.

*Social security pension to be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1000.

* Free education to girls from school to PhD.

*Rs 51,000 for marriage of girls.

*Laptop to all students who score 70 per cent in board exam.

*Land rights to tribal and Scheduled Castes.

*Pension for journalists above 60 of Rs 10,000 per month, for those who have worked for 25 years.

