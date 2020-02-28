GDP growth rate at 4.7% in October-December quarter

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:02 IST

The GDP growth rose marginally to 4.7% in October-December quarter after hitting a six-year low in the previous quarter, according to data released by National Statistical Organisation on Friday. NSO also released its second advance estimates of GDP for 2019-20.

In the July-September quarter, India’s GDP growth had hit an over six-year low of 4.5%, dragged mainly by deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity, according to official data.

There had been indications of green shoots in the economy over the past few weeks. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS Markit increased to 52.7 in December 2019, the highest since May 2019. Besides, a sum of nearly Rs one lakh crore was collected as Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the second consecutive month in December. Auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki also reported a rise in domestic car sales. Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) capex database showed that new investment announcements have posted a positive growth in the December quarter, the first since June 2018.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its December meeting had expected GDP growth to start a recovery in the second half of the current fiscal year. The MPC had projected GDP growth in the second half to be in the range of 4.9%-5.5% against 4.8% between April and September last year.