Gehlot speaks to PM, sends memorandum to President

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:04 IST

Jaipur:

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and legislators backing him sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention on Monday, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making efforts to topple the Congress-led state government, according to a memorandum.

The Gehlot camp’s memorandum to Kovind came shortly after governor Kalraj Mishra asked the state government to initiate proceedings to convene an assembly session, but asked for a fresh proposal addressing three recommendations.

At a Congress Legislature Party, or CLP, meeting, Gehlot said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister on Sunday, informed him of the letter written to him [by Gehlot], the current situation and the governor’s conduct...,” said Gehlot, according to a statement from the CM’s office.

The memorandum, which was finalised at the CLP meeting, said: “The people of the country are speechless. The governors of many states at the behest of the ruling dispensation are violating the constitution.”

The memorandum said the news of horse-trading in a “peaceful state” such as Rajasthan has come to the fore.

“We are left with no other way, besides presenting the entire situation in front of you. You would be aware of development happening in Rajasthan but if not due any reasons, we urge for your intervention and get permission to convene the session,” the memorandum said.

Gehlot also informed that he received a six-page “patra (letter)” from the governor’s house, and he will reply to that.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said they, too, sent a memorandum to the President, stressing that this fight was between two groups of the Congress. “Despite being this being their internal fight, they have involved the governor, judiciary and BJP,” he said.

Gehlot has the support of 101 members (though this does not include speaker CP Joshi). Pilot has 18 other Congress MLAs and three independents in his camp, taking his tally to 22. The BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party have 75 seats. Bhanwarlal Meghwal, one Congress MLA said to be close to Pilot, is indisposed. If Pilot’s tally is added to that of the opposition alliance, it takes their number up to 97. A three-member swing from the Gehlot camp to the Pilot camp or to the BJP could lead to the government falling in the event of a floor test.