Ghaziabad: Cop thrashes minor inside GRP station, video goes viral; probe ordered

A constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has been removed from active duty after a video clip showed him beating a 15-year-old boy at the Ghaziabad railway station, a senior police officer said on Friday. The video, possibly filmed by a passenger, shows a uniformed man repeatedly hitting a teenager with a stick inside the GRP police station (Wikicomons/Ravi Dwivedi)

Ashutosh Shukla, superintendent of police at GRP (Moradabad), said the constable seen in the video clip has been transferred to police lines and an inquiry has been ordered into the entire episode.

The video, possibly filmed by a passenger, shows a uniformed man repeatedly hitting a teenager with a stick inside the GRP police station at Ghaziabad station’s platform No. 3.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Shukla told HT that the incident took place late Thursday night. The teenager had been accused of stealing belongings of a passenger at the railway station and was picked up by GRP personnel.

“The erring personnel is a constable, and he has been sent to police lines. An inquiry has also been initiated into the matter,” Ashutosh Shukla, superintendent of police at GRP (Moradabad), told HT on Friday.

Manoj Chaudhary, station house officer at the GRP police station, said the teenager in the video was one of two boys who came to the station last night from Delhi and were loitering on platforms 3 and 4.

“They picked a passenger’s bag who was sleeping under the stairs. When he noticed, he shouted for help, and the constable on duty chased the boys and nabbed them. They were brought to the police station. The constable thrashed one boy aged 15 when he was filmed,” Chaudhary said.

However, the passenger whose bag they had taken didn’t want to pursue the case. “Thereafter, the boys were allowed to leave,” he said.

“The erring constable was sent to police lines, and an inquiry was ordered by senior officials. The inquiry will be conducted by a circle officer (GRP),” Chaudhary added.