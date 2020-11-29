GHMC polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad

india

Union home minister Amit Shah is holding a roadshow in Hyderabad on Sunday to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Shah’s roadshow started at Warasiguda in Secunderabad and will go on for a couple of kilometres up to Sitaphalmandi.

“Rousing welcome of HM Shri @AmitShah on his arrival in Hyderabad. #AmitShahInGHMC,” BJP tweeted on Sunday as Shah, the former party chief, reached Hyderabad airport.

Shah visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City area of Hyderabad to offer prayers before the start of the roadshow.

The city’s civic polls are set to witness a triangular fight between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

The BJP has shuttled a battery of leaders to Hyderabad as it readies to fight regional player TRS and AIMIM. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani as well as party president J P Nadda have campaigned for the BJP in Hyderabad.

The pitch for electioneering has gained momentum as BJP tries to flex its political muscle in the city amid criticism from TRS and AIMIM, who have snubbed BJP’s efforts.

Telangana CM KCR on Saturday slammed BJP for preaching the state on per capita income despite lagging behind in Uttar Pradesh (presently ruled by the BJP) and Maharashtra (previously ruled by the BJP).

“Today UP CM has come. Our state was at 13th position 6 years ago, in terms of per capita income. It now stands fifth. UP stands 28th or 29th and they’ll teach us! Yesterday Maharashtra’s ex-CM came. They are ranked 10th and they will teach us - the one at fifth position,” KCR said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they have deployed so many leaders for campaigning “as if we are electing a Prime Minister”.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.