Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 03, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Girl gets birthday cake with PM’s picture, Modi tweets wishes

Belaku’s father Mahesh Vikram Hegde had posted a picture of the birthday cake along with a message, saying his daughter had asked for Modi’s photo on the cake.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2018 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM,Modi,Birthday
Belaku’s father Mahesh Vikram Hegde had posted a picture of the birthday cake along with a message, saying his daughter had asked for Modi’s photo on the cake. (Twitter)

A young girl got special birthday greetings from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter after her father tweeted a picture of the birthday cake having an image of the PM.

“Please convey my blessings to young Belaku. I pray for her happiness and good health,” Modi tweeted on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier, Belaku’s father Mahesh Vikram Hegde had posted a picture of the birthday cake along with a message, saying his daughter had asked for Modi’s photo on the cake.

“Today is my daughter Belaku’s birthday. I asked her ‘What do u want on ua bday?’. She said ‘I want Modi Ji’s photo on my bday cake’,” Hegde had said.

Further, Hegde had said that Modi was a ‘chor’ (thief), but one who had stolen a kid’s heart.

“Indeed, PM Modi is a Chor... A Chor who has stolen even kid’s heart,” he said.

The chor reference comes in the wake of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s corruption allegations against Modi over the Indian government’s new deal to purchase Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 14:24 IST

tags

more from india