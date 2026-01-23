‘Give me your address': PM Modi to boy at Kerala rally in yet another ‘portrait’ moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spotted a boy holding his picture during his address in Thiruvananthapuram and told him to write his address on its back and hand it over so that he could write to him. The boy was seen holding a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at a public rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (ANI screengrab)

The interaction, similar to such incidents in the past at the PM's rallies, took place during his address in Kerala's capital Thiruvanathapuram, where the BJP recently made a mark during the municipal polls. His rally came as assembly elections are also due later this year in the southern state where his party has not had much presence.

As the PM was speaking, he noticed a boy holding up a painting depicting him. To this, PM said, “I have been seeing a child standing for a long time with his arms up in the air. You will get tired.”

He also asked the boy to bring the painting along with his address written on the back. "I will write to you. I urge the SPG (Special Protection Group) to bring me this child's love," PM reportedly said.

