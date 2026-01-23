‘Give me your address': PM Modi to boy at Kerala rally in yet another ‘portrait’ moment
During his address, PM Modi spoke about the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, which he said will determine the state's future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spotted a boy holding his picture during his address in Thiruvananthapuram and told him to write his address on its back and hand it over so that he could write to him.
The interaction, similar to such incidents in the past at the PM's rallies, took place during his address in Kerala's capital Thiruvanathapuram, where the BJP recently made a mark during the municipal polls. His rally came as assembly elections are also due later this year in the southern state where his party has not had much presence.
As the PM was speaking, he noticed a boy holding up a painting depicting him. To this, PM said, “I have been seeing a child standing for a long time with his arms up in the air. You will get tired.”
He also asked the boy to bring the painting along with his address written on the back. "I will write to you. I urge the SPG (Special Protection Group) to bring me this child's love," PM reportedly said.
Also read: PM Modi makes big Sabarimala promise in Kerala amid gold theft row: ‘Culprits will be jailed’
Watch video below:
In his address, PM Modi spoke about the upcoming assembly elections, which he said will determine the state's future, accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the main opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of corruption and misgovernance. He also presented the BJP-led NDA government as a third alternative for “good governance".
Also read: PM Modi launches Amrit Bharat trains, unveils key infrastructure projects in Kerala
PM Modi's similar interactions
PM Modi often reacts to people holding up his photos at his rallies.
In September last year, he shared a similar moment during his visit to Bhavnagar in his home state Gujarat.
A young man holding a painting of Modi broke into tears after the PM told him that he had received his painting. “If there’s an address written on it, I will surely write you a letter,” the PM said.
In May last year, during a rally in Kanpur, the PM asked a child to lower his hand after noticing him waving to him. "Your shoulders will start aching later,” the PM was heard saying.
During the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign too last year, PM Modi signed a painting of a man who was holding the artwork in the crowd. The artwork featured Modi alongside his late mother, Heeraben Modi. The moment was also shared by the BJP on the party's X handle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkansha Purohit
Akansha Purohit is a journalist at the Hindustan Times online desk, covering key developments in India and around the world. Outside work, she enjoys traveling and finding inspiration in everyday moments.Read More