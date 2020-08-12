e-paper
Goa cuts red tape for telecom towers to address poor connectivity concerns

Goa cuts red tape for telecom towers to address poor connectivity concerns

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the decision to streamline the processes for setting up towers in the state was made in a bid to improve connectivity.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:16 IST
Gerard de Souza| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Gerard de Souza| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Goa cabinet unveiled a new Telecom Infrastructure Policy on Wednesday.
The Goa cabinet unveiled a new Telecom Infrastructure Policy on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The permission of local bodies -- be it panchayats or municipal bodies -- will no longer be mandatory for telecom infrastructure companies to set up towers in Goa, according to a new Goa Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2020 that was approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

The decision to streamline the processes for setting up towers in the state was made in a bid to improve connectivity, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

“The major change is that the permissions from local bodies will no longer be needed. But a one-time payment of Rs 50,000 will be given to the local body as a licence fee. In urban and semi urban areas it is Rs 50,000 monthly rent for the operators and in rural areas it is half of that,” Sawant said.

“If it is in a private property, they will need the permission from the land owner and can then approach the government for permissions,” Sawant said.

The need for a permission from the local body was holding up the installation of towers, Sawant said adding that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the state’s poor connectivity and has sent children scurrying up hills, treetops, roofs of houses, etc in the search of connectivity.

However, owing to opposition from residents, panchayats and municipal bodies have been slow in processing permissions for setting up the towers with around 300 tower permissions pending for permission.

Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
