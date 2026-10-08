Days after narrating drought plight to minister, Maharashtra farmer ends life by jumping in well

A video being circulated on social media showed Sapate telling Bhandara guardian minister Pankaj Bhoyar about the severe distress farmers were under due to lack of rains.

Rajendra Sapate, a resident of Dhop taluka in Mohadi, jumped into a well in a paddy field between 8am and 9am, he said.

A 55-year-old farmer who spoke of his dire straits during a ministerial visit to review drought conditions a few days earlier allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in Maharashtra's Bhandara district due to distress over crop failure amid lack of rains, an official said.

"Farming is in danger due to lack of irrigation. The situation is such that farmers may give up their lives," he says in the video. Bhoyar had visited the area on October 3 to review drought conditions.

Sapate is also heard saying that he had repeatedly followed up and submitted petitions and complaints to get irrigation facilities provided, yet no concrete action has been taken. He rued that such petitions and files for relief are gathering dust.

The minister had given Sapate a patient hearing and also acknowledged the gravity of the situation. Bhoyar had also assured that necessary action would be taken.

"Sapate's entire paddy crop was damaged due to insufficient rainfall. His body has been recovered from the well. The deceased's relatives have said they do not have any suspicion about the death and do not wish to press charges," an Andhalgaon police station official informed.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought special financial assistance from the Centre for the state, where nearly 80 per cent of the talukas have been affected by severe drought.

Water scarcity is being faced on a large scale by 32 districts, while 80 per cent of the talukas (265 out of 358) appear to be completely affected by drought, Fadnavis had said.