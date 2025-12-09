Goa nightclub blaze: Govt moves to demolish fugitive entrepreneurs’ party shack

The Goa government has moved to demolish a party shack of Delhi entrepreneurs Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled to Thailand hours after a blaze at their nightclub killed 25 people on Saturday, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The blaze at the nightclub killed 25 people. (HT PHOTO)

The Romeo Lane party shack was the first establishment of the Luthras in Goa before they opened Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, where the fire took place.

An official said there was an order regarding the demolition of an illegal portion of the shack, which was partially enforced. “The tourism department has requested the collector, North Goa, for police force and an executive magistrate to carry out the demolition. The shack will be razed down today [Tuesday],” the official said, requesting anonymity.

In December 2023, the Bombay high court at Goa ordered the demolition of a 476 square metre encroachment of the Romeo Lane party shack on a public beach. The court had noted the impunity with which the beach was encroached. “The construction is right on the public beach and very close to the seashore and the rocks on the beach.”

The court had asked the authorities to take immediate steps to remove the encroachment from the beach. “The authorities must ensure this so that no premium is drawn based on frivolous defences or inaction,” the court had said.

The encroachments reappeared the following season after they were demolished and the Luthras were fined ₹11 lakh. They were subsequently demolished for a second time. The encroachment violated Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The authorities have sealed all three Goa properties of the Luthras, who also own a boutique hotel in Assagao. They said that the property where the fire took place would not be immediately demolished, at least until the probe was complete, as it was a crime scene.