Goa swimming coach, accused of molestation, held

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:50 IST

Goa swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, accused of molesting a 15-year-old swimmer, was arrested in Delhi by a joint team of the Goa and Delhi Police, bringing his over-24-hour run to an end.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, police inspector of the Mapusa Police station, Kapil Nayak, said, “Based on our technical surveillance and local intelligence, we managed to track him in Delhi.

He was changing his location every time, we were tracking his location. Once we were able to zero down on his location we sought the help of the local police.”

He was picked up from Kashmere Gate location of Old Delhi and will be brought to Goa, the police said.

The Goa Police were on the lookout for Ganguly ever since the 15-year-old swimmer went public accusing him of molesting her on multiple occasions in Mapusa in North Goa, where he Ganguly stays.

The girl’s family initially approached the police in Kolkata on Wednesday night, and lodged first information report (FIR).

Earlier in the day, Nayak expressed confidence that the police were close to nabbing Ganguly.

Ganguly has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 354(molestation), 361 (kidnapping), 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act (Child Abuse) as well as Section 6 and 8 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

