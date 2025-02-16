Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.5 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 16, 2025, is 35.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.5 °C and 39.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Goa weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.04 °C and 38.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.5 °C and 39.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 35.47 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 37.69 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 34.35 Few clouds February 20, 2025 34.45 Broken clouds February 21, 2025 38.23 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 39.51 Few clouds February 23, 2025 36.92 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



