e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / GoAir employees to go on leave without pay till May 3 amid lockdown 2.0

GoAir employees to go on leave without pay till May 3 amid lockdown 2.0

In March, the Wadia Group-owned airline asked its employees to go on LWP on a rotational basis besides cutting their salaries.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
An official, however, said about 10 per cent of the 5,500-odd employees, who are crucial for certain tasks even when there is no operation, continue to work and will be paid partial salary.
An official, however, said about 10 per cent of the 5,500-odd employees, who are crucial for certain tasks even when there is no operation, continue to work and will be paid partial salary.(GoAir)
         

Majority of 5,500-odd employees of GoAir will now be on “leave without pay” (LWP) till May 3 as its entire fleet remains grounded in the wake of the extended lockdown, the airline has said.

In March, the Wadia Group-owned airline asked its employees to go on LWP on a rotational basis besides cutting their salaries.

“The lockdown has been further extended till May 3, and with this extension, our fleet continues to be completely grounded. Hence, we are constrained to request you to proceed on ‘leave without pay’ till May 3,” GoAir said in a communication to its employees on Saturday.

The government has extended the lockdown till May 3, which was to end on April 14.

Most of the airlines had chalked out their plans to resume services from April 15 in expectation that the lockdown will be lifted.

“We may, however, have to extend the period of ‘leave without pay’ for further term, if so required,” the airline said.

An official, however, said about 10 per cent of the 5,500-odd employees, who are crucial for certain tasks even when there is no operation, continue to work and will be paid partial salary.

We are hopeful that the skies will reopen from May 4 and we will resume operations in a phased manner. Meanwhile, the airline also said it is working towards building its ability to scale up operations in the new environment and market conditions that would emerge going forward.

tags
top news
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 LIVE: Russia reports 6,060 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Covid-19 LIVE: Russia reports 6,060 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news