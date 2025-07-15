Gold price today: Rates dip after four day surge, check live prices in your city

After a continuous surge for four days, gold prices today have stepped down a bit, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting ₹97,969 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and ₹89,824 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold as of 9.33 am IST. Amid ongoing trade talks between India and USA, price of the yellow metal dipped after four days of surge.(Pixabay/ representational)

The bullion rate of the yellow metal stands at ₹90,145 for 22-carat gold and ₹98,340 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.17 per cent increase from yesterday's close.

Meanwhile, as of 10.06 am on July 15 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at ₹1,12,400 per kilogram, indicating a 0.47 per cent drop from yesterday. The bullion rate of the white metal is ₹1,12,570 per kilogram at 10.05 am on Jul 15, IST, reflecting a 0.45 per cent drop from the previous close.

The undulation in the price graphs of the precious metals come amid a delegation from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry, arriving in Washington yesterday. The delegation reportedly aims to conclude the first phase of the trade talks between India and America ahead of US President Donald Trump's revised reciprocal tariff deadline of Aug 1, 2025.

The negotiations regarding the interim bilateral trade agreement between India and the USA are scheduled to commence on Monday, making way for several sessions that are planned for over a period of four days, said a news agency ANI report.

Here are the gold rates for July 15, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian cities MCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams) MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams) Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams) Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg) Kolkata ₹ 97,860 ₹ 1,127.3 ₹ 98,030 ₹ 112,210 Mumbai ₹ 97,990 ₹ 1,128.8 ₹ 98,160 ₹ 112,360 Hyderabad ₹ 98,150 ₹ 1,130.6 ₹ 98,350 ₹ 112,530 New Delhi ₹ 97,820 ₹ 1,126.8 ₹ 98,030 ₹ 112,160 Chennai ₹ 98,280 ₹ 1,132.1 ₹ 98,480 ₹ 112,680 Bengaluru ₹ 98,070 ₹ 1,129.7 ₹ 98,270 ₹ 112,440 View All Prev Next

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.