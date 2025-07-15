Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Gold price today: Rates dip after four day surge, check live prices in your city

BySoumili Ray
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 10:37 AM IST

Gold price today: MCX quoted ₹97,969 for 10 gms of 24-carat gold, and ₹89,824 for 10 gms of 22-carat-gold. Silver stands at ₹1,12,400 per kilogram.

After a continuous surge for four days, gold prices today have stepped down a bit, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting 97,969 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and 89,824 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold as of 9.33 am IST.

Amid ongoing trade talks between India and USA, price of the yellow metal dipped after four days of surge.(Pixabay/ representational)

The bullion rate of the yellow metal stands at 90,145 for 22-carat gold and 98,340 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.17 per cent increase from yesterday's close.

Meanwhile, as of 10.06 am on July 15 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at 1,12,400 per kilogram, indicating a 0.47 per cent drop from yesterday. The bullion rate of the white metal is 1,12,570 per kilogram at 10.05 am on Jul 15, IST, reflecting a 0.45 per cent drop from the previous close.

The undulation in the price graphs of the precious metals come amid a delegation from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry, arriving in Washington yesterday. The delegation reportedly aims to conclude the first phase of the trade talks between India and America ahead of US President Donald Trump's revised reciprocal tariff deadline of Aug 1, 2025.

The negotiations regarding the interim bilateral trade agreement between India and the USA are scheduled to commence on Monday, making way for several sessions that are planned for over a period of four days, said a news agency ANI report.

Here are the gold rates for July 15, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian citiesMCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams)MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams)Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams)Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg)
Kolkata 97,860 1,127.3 98,030 112,210
Mumbai 97,990 1,128.8 98,160 112,360
Hyderabad 98,150 1,130.6 98,350 112,530
New Delhi 97,820 1,126.8 98,030 112,160
Chennai 98,280 1,132.1 98,480 112,680
Bengaluru 98,070 1,129.7 98,270 112,440

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
