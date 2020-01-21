e-paper
Good marks not everything, PM tells students

Modi, who wrote and released a book on dealing with the stress and strains of exams, Exam Warrior in 2018, started hosting the Pariksha Pe Charcha events the same year.

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 02:19 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.(ANI PHOTO)
         

In his third “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (discussion on examinations), an annual event on preparing for exams without the stress and the anxiety associated with it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of not being demotivated by failures even as he recommended a digital detox for at least an hour a day.

Modi, who wrote and released a book on dealing with the stress and strains of exams, Exam Warrior in 2018, started hosting the Pariksha Pe Charcha events the same year. February and March are typically exam months in schools across the country.

Monday’s event was special because it was the first Pariksha Pe Charcha moderated by students themselves; six of them from the Kendriya Vidyalayas, selected on the basis of a debate competition, did the honours.

The event, in New Delhi’s Talkatora stadium, was attended by around 2000 students and viewed by crores of others, according to an HRD ministry official.

Speaking on failure, Modi said he was advised against going to the launch of India’s Mission Chandrayaan as there was no surety of its success but he still decided to attend the event.

Modi said though he is not an expert, he could make from the faces of the scientists that things were not going as planned. Then, he said, they told him it wasn’t happening. The impact was such that not only the scientists or those closely involved, the mood of the entire nation was affected, he added.

“Sometimes lack of success can demotivate. And when we returned that night to our lodging, I could not sleep. I called up everyone from my team even though many had slept. I asked them to arrange a meeting with the scientists early morning. In the meeting I expressed my support to the scientists. This uplifted everyone’s morale and of the entire country. And you all know what happened after that,” the prime minister said.

To emphasise the need to soldier on even in adverse conditions, Modi also gave instances straight from the cricket field. He referred to the epic partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman who in a Kolkata match took India to victory from a hapless situation. In 2001, following on and staring an innings defeat against Australia in the face, the two stitched a 376-run partnership that eventually took India to victory. Modi also mentioned Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw. In Antigua in May 2002, Kumble , his jaw broken by a bowler in the previous innings, bowled with a bandage and even took Brian Lara’s wicket in a performance the great Viv Richards said was “one of the bravest things I have seen in a field of play.”

The prime minister also had some advice for parents. Groom your children through encouragement and not pressure, he said.

Good marks in exams are not everything even though they are important, he told the students. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything.”

Modi also chose to dwell on technology addiction. Understand technology but do not become its slave, he said. “Just check how much of your time is stolen by your smart phone,” Modi said, asking students to observe a technology-free hour everyday. They could spend this time with grandparents or in other activities, he added.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomed the prime minister at the event.

