Govt working to 'build consensus' on impeachment motion against HC Judge Yashwant Varma, says Kiren Rijiju

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the government will work to build a consensus on the impeachment motion against Allahabad high court judge Yashwant Varma. This statement comes after a pile of burnt cash was found at the high court judge's house in Delhi. Burnt currency notes seen near the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi.(ANI file photo)

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader stated that the matter is related to corruption.

"The impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary. So, there is no scope for any politicking. There is no scope for taking a separate political position for every part,” he said.

Rijiju added that the Centre would like all political parties to take a "united stand" in the matter.

"We would like to have a united stand. Parliament as a whole will have to come together to discuss this matter and move forward. So, I am building consensus amongst all political parties, and I have started discussion with prominent leaders, and I will reach out to everybody,” he told ANI.

What is the case against Yashwant Varma?

A fire incident at HC judge Yashwant Varma's house made headlines after a huge pile of burnt cash was discovered.

Justice Varma denied the claims and stated that he did not have piles of cash stored in his house. However, the Supreme Court constituted an inquiry committee to look into the allegations of the former Delhi HC judge.

Justice Varma was also transferred to the Allahabad High Court. Later on, the Supreme Court committee indicted the HC judge.

The in-house inquiry report issued by the Supreme Court was presented to former CJI Sanjiv Khanna and then forwarded to the Prime Minister and President.

What is the impeachment motion?

With the Monsoon Session set for July 21, the government is expected to bring in the impeachment motion against the Allahabad HC judge.

The impeachment motion, which is the procedure to remove a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge based on the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, needs the signatures of 100 members in the Lok Sabha and 50 signatures from the Rajya Sabha in order to be floated in the parliament.