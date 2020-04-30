‘Green zone’ Tarn Taran in Punjab has 7 new Covid-19 cases; total number at 15

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:47 IST

As many as seven people, including three women who had recently returned from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Punjab’s Tarn Taran. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has risen to 15.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal confirmed the development on Thursday.

Out of the total 15 cases in the district, 14 are the returnees of Hazur Sahib.

According to district authorities, three of the seven Covid-19 positive patients are from Patti city, two from Sursingh village and one each from Dilawalpur and Thatha villages. Sursingh village has already been declared a containment zone as five people who returned from Nanded tested positive here on Tuesday.

Out of the three patients in Patti city, two are women aged 55 and 54 and the third is a man aged 53. In Sursingh village, the patients are 57-year-old woman and 26-year-old man; the Dilawalpur patient is aged 50 and the patient in Thatha is a man aged 72.

Tarn Taran was the first district to report positive cases from those who returned from Nanded. Around 3,000 pilgrims, who had been stuck in Hazur Sahib after the nationwide lockdown was enforced, have been coming back in batches.

One of the 15 cases is that of a 24-year-old woman from Basarke village, who tested positive on Tuesday, a day after she delivered a baby boy in community health center.

The district was a green zone till new Covid-19 cases surfaced on Tuesday.