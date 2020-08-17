e-paper
Home / India News / Gujarat: 5 killed, 4 injured in a road accident on Ahmedabad-Vadodara NH-8

Two cars collided on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara National Highway-8 killing five on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Nadiad.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Nadiad, Gujarat
The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident. (ANI)
         

Five persons were killed and four critically injured when two cars collided on National Highway-8 at Nadiad in the Kheda district of Gujarat on Sunday night.

Two cars collided on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara National Highway-8 killing five on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Nadiad, the police said.

“Five people have died, four others are seriously injured. The injured have been rushed to a hospital,” says Dixit Patel, Nadiad Fire Superintendent.

As soon as the accident was reported, a fire brigade team, three ambulances and the Kheda police reached the site. All the deceased were from Ahmedabad.

The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident.

