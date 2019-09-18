Gujarat govt postpones implementation of changes in MV Act for a month, citing complaints

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:25 IST

The Gujarat government on Wednesday postponed implementing of the new penalties for traffic offences under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, by a month, a week after it notified new state specific penalties for 18 offences.

New fines for traffic rules violations, which are in some case four or five times than what was previously charged, will be now implemented from October 15, said Gujarat transport minister R C Faldu, adding that till then the penalties of the old law will be applicable.

The decision to postpone the implementation of the Act comes after reports about not having enough pollution under control centers, black marketing of helmets and heavy rush for getting or renewing driving licence.

“There were so many complaints about inconvenience in getting PUC certificates, helmets and other things. Considering the rush and inconvenience caused to the public, the Gujarat government has decided to delay implementation of the new provisions of Motor Vehicle Act(Amendment) 2019 by a month,” said Faldu.

On the efforts being made by the state government to implement the law, the minister said 999 new PUC centers will be opened to handle the rush and efforts would be made to streamline working of the transport department.

On September 10, chief minister Vijay Rupani had announced reduction in penalties for 18 compoundable offences, which were enforced from September 16. Gujarat was the first state in India to revise the fines for offences such as driving without helmet or not wearing seat belt except for drunk driving and over speeding.

After Gujarat, the Uttarakhand government also announced revision in penalties for compoundable offences (for which on-spot challan can be issued). Several state governments such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have announced they won’t implement the new law citing very high penalties.

The Gujarat Congress had started a campaign against implementation of the MV. “The new law is nothing but another way to harass common people and Congress will protest against it. We have launched a ‘missed call’ campaign wherein people can give a ‘missed call’ on the given number and lodge their protest,’’ said Amit Chavda, President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

