Gurugram waterlogged, Signature Tower underpass leaks as heavy rain chokes city

Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused severe waterlogging across Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR, disrupting normal life. Residents waded through floodwaters carrying their belongings, while vehicles struggled through submerged streets. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (PTI)

Visuals from Sector 10 highlighted severe water accumulation, while leakages were reported from the ceiling of the Signature Tower Chowk underpass, ANI reported.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar conducted late-night inspections of NH-48 and Sohna Road to assess traffic and waterlogging conditions.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory urging residents to work from home and instructing schools to conduct online classes.

“In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025,” the advisory said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the Haryana government over the waterlogging situation.

“Millennium City Gurugram. A double-engine sarkar with double the failure track record,” she posted on X, sharing a video showing bumper-to-bumper traffic on NH-48.

IndiGo Airlines also warned passengers about slow-moving traffic, urging them to check flight status and take alternate routes.

“Due to today's downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey,” the airline tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a video conference with deputy commissioners to review the rain and flood situation and issued directions to district administrations.

The Chief Minister emphasised that districts where schools have been ordered to close must ensure they remain "completely closed." He also directed that people arriving in Haryana from flood-affected Punjab be provided immediate shelter, food, and other essential facilities.

Saini further stressed the importance of adequate storage of food grains, timely availability of meals, and proper arrangements for animal fodder, according to an official statement.

With PTI and ANI inputs