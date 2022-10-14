Home / India News / Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'

Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 03:23 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque row: The court has held several hearings on the matter.

On September 22, the Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter (PTI)
On September 22, the Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Oliver Fredrick | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In the row linked to the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the district court on Friday took up the plea which had sought carbon dating or any other scientific investigation of the Shivling like structure found on the compound of the mosque. The court has rejected the demand to carry out the carbon-dating.

Madan Mohan, one of the counsels representing the plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, rejected the plea seeking carbon dating or any scientific investigation of the structure which the plaintiffs claimed to be a Shivling and other surrounding structures. He said the court ordered to preserve the structure in its original state.

Earlier this week, the court had reserved its judgement during the hearing in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case after the Muslim side had submitted its response.

While objecting the plea from the plaintiff seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the fountain, which they claim to be a Shivling and other structures on the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the counsels of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the Muslim side, submitted their response in the last hearing, stating that carbon dating of the structure is not ‘feasible’ and ‘irrelevant’. “Carbon dating of the stone is not possible, it is non-feasible, since stone is not an organic matter”, Raees Ahmed, one of the counsels of AIMC, the committee that takes care of the Gyanvapi mosque, said in the court.

Besides, the AIMC counsel in the response also stated that the structure is not the part of the suit property and hence carrying out carbon dating or scientific investigation to verify its age is ‘irrelevant’.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
varanasi gyanvapi mosque
varanasi gyanvapi mosque

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out