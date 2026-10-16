H-1B holders may face tougher scrutiny under proposed US rule | What will change?

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has put forward a regulatory proposal that could undermine an important aspect of how temporary work visas are processed, sparking concern throughout the Indian immigrant community. Indian nationals make up roughly 70% of all H-1B beneficiaries in FY 2025, based on US Citizenship and Immigration Services data. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The new proposed rule being considered would allow federal immigration officers to disregard previous approvals when reviewing extension requests for non-immigrant work visas, such as the widely used H-1B and L-1 programmes. The DHS’ proposal hasn’t been put into action yet. Currently, the department is actively seeking feedback on the “entirety of this proposed rulemaking package.”

Indian nationals make up roughly 70% of all H-1B beneficiaries in FY 2025, based on US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data.

The proposal put forward by DHS and USCIS seeks to eliminate a specific policy (8 CFR 214.1(c)(5)). This policy currently requires USCIS to show “deference to a prior approval” when reviewing the same circumstances during visa extension or petition renewal requests.

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According to the US department’s explanation, this change would alter how extension requests are handled going forward. “When adjudicating a request filed on Form I-129 (Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker) involving the same parties and the same underlying facts, USCIS gives deference to its prior determination of the petitioner’s, applicant’s, or beneficiary’s eligibility.”

This requirement typically comes into play when an employer submits a petition to renew or extend a foreign worker’s permission to work or stay in the United States under the same nonimmigrant worker category that was previously approved.