‘You proved me wrong’: Muslim artist to PM Modi; says ‘thought BJP never gives…'

Renowned Karnataka artist Rashid Ahmed Quadri on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the country, at a Civil Investiture ceremony in New Delhi. Quadri said he had lost hope of getting the honour after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power as he thought the saffron party won't reward a Muslim, adding that PM Modi proved him wrong. The prime minister along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with the awardees after the investiture ceremony was over.

When Modi wished Quadri and shook hands, he told the prime minister: "I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I did not get it. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government will not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I expressed my sincere gratitude to you".

The prime minister reciprocated Quadri with namaste and a smile.

“I tried for 10 years to get this award. When the BJP government came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award,” he later told ANI.

Born on June 5, 1955, Quadri hails from a family of bidri artisans. Quadri received several awards for his work including the Karnataka State award in 1984, a national award in 1988, district Rajyotsava award in 1996.

A total of eight people from Karnataka bagged the Padma awards. The list included Sudha Murthy for her contribution in the field of social work, SM Krishna, SL Bhyrappa in the field of Literature and Education, Khadarvali Dudekula in the field of Science and Engineering, S Subbaram in the field of Archeology, folk dancer, Rani Machiah, Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Minivenkatappa, and Shah Ahmed in the field of art.

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, the president authorised the conferral of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases. A total of 52 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday -- two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri.

The awards are given in certain select categories which include Art, Social Work, Public Affairs, Science & Engineering, Trade & Industry, Medicine, Literature & Education, Civil Service and Sports. Awards are also given for propagation of Indian culture, protection of human rights, wildlife protection among others.

