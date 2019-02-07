Hailstorm in Delhi-NCR brings down temperature, more rains likely at night

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed moderate rainfall and thundershowers with strong winds on Thursday evening. Instances of hailstorm were reported from Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon. The sudden change in wind pattern brought temperature in the region.

The hailstorm hit the Delhi-NCR region under the impact of western disturbances. According to Skymet Weather, the weather condition originated in the southwest of Delhi and is moving towards western Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to drop further during the night. Heavy rain intensity that was covered Delhi-NCR this evening is likely to return in the next two days.

Delhi skies had largely remained clear over the past two days with the maximum temperature rising to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the season’s average. The minimum temperature was around 9 degrees Celsius.



However, rain and strong winds failed to improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR significantly. The air quality remained in the “very poor” category in the national capital on Thursday. News agency ANI quoted the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) as saying, “Air quality has not improved significantly as rainfall was not sufficient enough and wind speed was also moderate.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:17 IST