Harsimrat Badal rakes up farmers' protest at PM Modi event, audience interrupts her

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was interrupted during her speech on Sunday by some people amongst the audience who objected to her raising the farmers' protest at the inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Rajkot. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (ANI )

After the virtual inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda by the prime minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Lok Sabha MP from here, raised the issue of protesting farmers. She was interrupted by some people among the gathering who had come to attend the event which was webcast here.

They interrupted her speech with loud shouts, telling her that this was not a political platform to talk about the issues of protesting farmers. They asked her to speak about the issues related to health and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) only.

A little later, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, after his virtual speech at the event, also said this was not the right time and right platform to raise other demands.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was here at the inauguration ceremony of AIIMS Bathinda by the prime minister.

At an event in Rajkot, Modi inaugurated AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat, Bathinda in Punjab, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.