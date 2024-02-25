 Harsimrat Badal rakes up farmers' protest at PM Modi event, audience interrupts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Harsimrat Badal rakes up farmers' protest at PM Modi event, audience interrupts her

Harsimrat Badal rakes up farmers' protest at PM Modi event, audience interrupts her

PTI |
Feb 25, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present at the inauguration ceremony of AIIMS Bathinda by the prime minister Modi.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was interrupted during her speech on Sunday by some people amongst the audience who objected to her raising the farmers' protest at the inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Rajkot.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (ANI )
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (ANI )

After the virtual inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda by the prime minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Lok Sabha MP from here, raised the issue of protesting farmers. She was interrupted by some people among the gathering who had come to attend the event which was webcast here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They interrupted her speech with loud shouts, telling her that this was not a political platform to talk about the issues of protesting farmers. They asked her to speak about the issues related to health and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) only.

A little later, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, after his virtual speech at the event, also said this was not the right time and right platform to raise other demands.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was here at the inauguration ceremony of AIIMS Bathinda by the prime minister.

At an event in Rajkot, Modi inaugurated AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat, Bathinda in Punjab, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On