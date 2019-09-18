Haryana bypolls: BSP to go solo on all 90 seats, says Satish Mishra

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:15 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to contest Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections alone on all 90 seats, party general secretary Satish Mishra said on Tuesday.

He said the BSP has got into election mode in Haryana with a slew of strategy meetings of party workers which are on going. “The results will be in favour of BSP,” he exhorted while addressing the media in Sirsa.

Responding to a query on its decision to end alliance with Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Mishra said, “We decided to end alliance with INLD following their family dispute. We were later approached by JJP for an alliance who promised to reunite with the Chautala family but nothing happened. Even the khap leaders, who were trying to unite the family, gave up due to attitude of JJP leaders.”

JJP and BSP had contested the Lok Sabha election earlier this year separately in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Loktantra Suraksha Party respectively, but both parties had ended the ties with their respective alliance partners after the election on account of dismal performance. Both alliances had failed to win even a single seat in the election. Before Lok Sabha election, the BSP had contested the Jind by-poll in January this year in an alliance with the INLD.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 11:15 IST