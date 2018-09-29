Haryana DGP Sandhu gets 3-month extension

The Central government on Friday approved a three-month extension in service of Haryana director general of police (DGP) BS Sandhu.

Sandhu, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was due to retire on September 30.

As it did for Maharashtra and Punjab DGPs, the appointments committee of the cabinet of the Union government approved Sandhu’s extension by relaxing Section 16 (1) of the All India Service (death-cum-retirement benefit) Rules in public interest.

This is the third occasion in the last one month when the committee has relaxed rules to grant extension to a state police chief. Earlier, extension was granted to police chiefs of Maharashtra and Punjab.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government had sought a seven-month extension for Sandhu to “fulfil” the Supreme Court directions regarding two-year tenure irrespective of the date of superannuation for the DGP.

Legal experts, have termed the committee’s decision on approving such extensions contrary to the Supreme Court directions. The apex court had said any legislation or rule framed by any of the states or the central government running counter to the directions shall remain in abeyance to the aforesaid extent.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 09:37 IST