Haryana election: Poll stations to be set up at apartment societies in Gurugram, Faridabad, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polling schedule for the assembly elections in Haryana on Friday. In order to facilitate smooth polling in urban areas, the ECI announced that polling stations will be set up in highrise apartment complexes in Gurugram, Faridabad and other cities. The Haryana elections 2024 will take place on October 1 (PTI)

Haryana, which has 90 assembly seats and over 2 crore registered voters, will go to polls on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4.

While announcing the schedule for the elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “Multistorey housing societies in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat will have polling stations. This is one way of handling urban apathy.”

The move is aimed at creating a smoother process of voting during the assembly polls, and can prove to be effective in increasing the voter percentage of people residing in apartment complexes and multi-storey buildings.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the election commission set up 52 polling booths in 31 highrise societies in Gurugram. 35 election booths were established in 22 societies under the Badshahpur Assembly constituency, and 16 booths were in 8 societies under the Gurgaon Assembly constituency.

While the elections in Haryana will be conducted in a single phase, the polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes in J&K and Haryana will be held on October 4

The last day to file the nominations of Haryana will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16.

"There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on August 27, 2024," the Chief Election Commissioner said.

(With inputs from ANI)