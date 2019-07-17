Haryana government officials to discuss trade with Korean investors over golf

Haryana government officials will engage in a game of golf with Korean investors later this week to aide trade talks.

The government is organising The India Korea Golf Meet on July 19 in the city for the cause. The event will be held in DLF Golf and Country Club in DLF Phase-5.

Korean investors and representatives of the Korean embassy will participate in a game of golf with secretaries from the central government and departments of Haryana government. The event will be an opportunity for 25 CEOs of Korean companies to discuss trade interests and issues, according to a statement released by the district administration on Tuesday. The game will be held between 6am and 1pm.

The India Korea Golf Meet is a unique opportunity for Korean companies to engage with the Haryana government regarding their interests and issues over an engaging game of golf,” stated Devender Singh, additional chief secretary to industries and commerce, the government of Haryana.

Calling the event an “innovative and out of the box idea”, he said that MOUs may be signed at the end of the event.

The organisers of the event include Invest India, Korea Plus, Korean International Trade Association (KITA) and Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC).

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 04:54 IST