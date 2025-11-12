Chandigarh, The Haryana Police said on Wednesday that wanted offenders involved in two serious cases were arrested from Sonipat and Kaithal districts under the statewide initiative “Operation Crackdown”. Haryana Police arrest wanted offenders in two cases amid statewide crackdown

The initiative, launched a week ago, against organised crime and absconding criminals, has led to large-scale action, officials said, adding that 262 hardened and 1,398 other accused were put behind bars in the past week.

According to a statement by the Haryana Police, on the night of July 27, a CRPF jawan named Krishna, who was on leave, was shot dead in the Sonipat district. The Sadar Gohana police have arrested the two main accused in the case, Nishant and Ajay, both residents of Kheri Damkan each carrying a reward of ₹5,000.

The murder was the result of an old rivalry that began with a quarrel during the Kanwar Yatra. Earlier, three other accused in this case had already been arrested, the statement said.

Both arrested men have a criminal background with multiple cases of attempted murder and violations under the Arms Act registered against them, it added.

Further, under "Operation Trackdown", Kaithal Police apprehended a proclaimed offender , Hansraj, a resident of Serdha village, who had been absconding since 2017 in a molestation case.

Hansraj was declared a PO by a court on August 6, after failing to appear following bail and going underground, the police statement said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had more than 15 serious criminal cases registered against him across districts, including Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, and Hisar, involving theft, molestation, murder, robbery, dacoity, and Arms Act violations.

"Operation Trackdown" has emerged as a decisive campaign of the Haryana Police against crime and criminals, the statement said.

This intensive campaign has significantly weakened the organised crime network in the state and strengthened public trust in the police, it added.

The Haryana Police has reaffirmed that "Operation Trackdown" will continue until the roots of crime are “completely eradicated from the state”.

