Haryana sets a December 2027 deadline for Yamuna water improvement projects

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday directed all the departments concerned to accelerate the implementation of sewage-treatment, industrial-effluent-management and pollution-control projects to ensure substantial improvement in the water quality of the Yamuna and its tributary drains. Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directs departments to accelerate implementation of projects aimed at improving water quality of Yamuna and its tributaries (PTI)

Chairing a high-level review meeting here during which he reviewed the progress of the Yamuna Action Plan, the chief secretary emphasised that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring that the Yamuna remains clean and pollution-free through a coordinated, time-bound and technology-driven approach.

He directed the departments to ensure that all ongoing and proposed projects are completed by December 31, 2027.

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The review highlighted significant progress being made across the Yamuna catchment through the development of new sewage treatment plants (STPs), common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), micro-STPs and effluent-tapping infrastructure.

In a major step towards rejuvenating the Yamuna river, the Haryana government has launched an extensive action plan, focusing on sewage treatment, industrial waste management and real-time monitoring of drain pollution.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board Chairman Vinay Pratap Singh informed the meeting that projects involving more than 425 MLD (million litres per day) of additional sewage treatment capacity and over 150 MLD of industrial effluent treatment capacity are at various stages of tendering, approval and execution.

Among the key initiatives discussed was upgrading the existing 10-MLD STP at Jattal Road, Panipat, which will enable the treatment of both domestic sewage and industrial effluents. Plans to establish six micro-STPs in villages of Karnal district were also reviewed, a step expected to significantly reduce the discharge of untreated grey water into drains.

In Sonipat, the proposed CETPs at Nathupur and Kundli and the enhancement of the Rathdhana STP are expected to strengthen the wastewater-treatment infrastructure in rapidly-growing industrial and urban areas.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on CETPs planned for Gurugram and Faridabad, including major projects at Partapgarh, Mirzapur and industrial sectors of Gurugram.

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Special attention was given to the Mungeshpur drain, where untreated wastewater is being diverted towards treatment facilities and bio-remediation measures are being planned to improve water quality before the drain enters Delhi.

Officials informed that identified discharge points across major drains are being systematically tapped to prevent untreated effluents from reaching natural water bodies.

The chief secretary directed the departments to ensure strict compliance with discharge standards at all STPs and CETPs, and stressed the importance of regular monitoring.

He also called for stronger enforcement measures to prevent illegal dumping of waste and unauthorised discharge of effluents into drains.

Reviewing project timelines, Rastogi instructed the departments to resolve pending land-related and procedural issues on priority so that construction activities can commence without delay.

He emphasised that effective coordination among urban local bodies, development authorities, HSIIDC, PHED, HSPCB departments and district administrations would be crucial for achieving the objectives of the Yamuna Action Plan.

Officials informed the meeting that major treatment infrastructure projects in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat and Rohtak are progressing through tendering and approval stages, and are expected to substantially enhance the state's wastewater-treatment capacity in the coming years.

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The chief secretary also emphasised the need for rigorous quality checks of the existing STPs and CETPs, adding that he would personally visit selected plants to review their functioning and ensure compliance with prescribed standards.