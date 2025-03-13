Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.47 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 13, 2025, is 33.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.47 °C and 35.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.09 °C and 35.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.47 °C and 35.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 111.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|33.20
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|33.26
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|32.79
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|31.64
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|30.06
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|32.73
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|33.84
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.