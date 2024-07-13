‘He is right’: Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Rahul Gandhi's support for Smriti Irani

Rahul Gandhi is ‘right’ that ‘derogatory’ language should not be used against Smriti Irani or any politician, Kishori Lal Sharma, who reclaimed the Amethi Lok Seat for the Congress from Irani, said on Saturday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani.

“Rahul Gandhi is right. He stays within his limits. I relate to his statement. Victories and defeats are a part of life. We must not use such language against someone,” Sharma told news agency ANI.

Sharma's reaction came a day after Gandhi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), came out in support of Irani, who won the Amethi seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the then-Congress chief in the 2019 general elections, five years after coming runner-up to him.

“Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength,” the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, wrote on the microblogging platform.

Irani was repeatedly targeted on social media by Congress supporters in the wake of her victory, Now, according to people aware of developments in the Congress, several supporters of the grand old party targeted her following her defeat.

In his maiden Lok Sabha election (2004), Gandhi won the Amethi seat, and followed it up with two more Lok Sabha terms from the constituency. He now represents Rae Bareli, the other Congress bastion in Uttar Pradesh, in the Lok Sabha, succeeding his mother, former party president Sonia Gandhi.