Home / India News / ‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father

The killing of 20 Indian Army men in the face-off with China’s military earlier this week has angered New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar.
Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar. (ANI)
         

Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, one of the 20 bravehearts of the Indian Army who lost their lives in Monday’s violent face-off with China in Ladakh, said that he is proud of his son’s sacrifice. He said that if given a chance, he will send off his two grandsons to join the army as well so that they could serve the nation.

“My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too,” he said.

Also read: ‘Sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain’ - PM Modi 

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated,” the prime minister said. PM Modi will also hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation on the country’s border with China.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of the bravehearts in the Galwan Valley and described the incident as “deeply disturbing”.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” he said.

“The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s bravehearts,” the minister tweeted.

Tensions between India and China flared up in early May following clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides led a series of high-level delegation talks this month in a bid to settle the stand-off. The deployment of reinforcements by both sides led up to the face-off in Galwan Valley on Monday night that left 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead.

