'Heart goes out to families...': What China said on Vijay's Karur rally stampede

As the death toll rises in the Karur stampede, China on Monday has expressed grief over the tragedy which has left over 40 dead. The stampede situation occurred at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay-led rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Saturday. Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu(PTI)

At least 41 people have been killed due to the crowd crush and several dozens were injured.

"We express our deep condolences for the victims, and our heart goes out to their families and those who are injured," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday.

He said that the Chinese embassy in India expressed its sympathy and condolences, adding that there were no reports of any deaths or injuries to Chinese nationals in the stampede.

Karur Stampede death toll rises

The toll in the stampede at TVK chief Vijay-led rally has increased to 41 with another victim, a 60-year-old woman, succumbing to injuries at a hospital here, officials told PTI on Monday.

With this, a total of 18 women have died due to the stampede. Officials added that as many as 10 children and 13 men were also among the dead.

FIR pins blame on Vijay, TVK

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed regarding the Karur stampede, actor-politician Vijay remained inside his campaign vehicle for a long time, which led to restlessness among the crowd.

The FIR further states that as the actor delayed his appearance, the crowd grew in multiples, as many tried to catch a glimpse of the popular figure. As of now, no case has been filed against Vijay. However, FIRs have been registered against three key figures of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

The three party functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)