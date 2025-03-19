IMD predicts heatwave for Karnataka; rain likely to bring respite to Odisha

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions for northern interior Karnataka till March 20, while Odisha is likely to get relief from the scorching heat, with rain expected over the next few days. Representational image: According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to abate after March 20 in Karnataka, while rain is likely to bring respite to Odisha(REUTERS)

The IMD station in Kalaburgi, Karnataka, has noted a temperature of 36.3 degree Celsius in the region on Tuesday as of 10am. On Tuesday, Kalaburagi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degree celsius.

The weather department had predicted in an earlier report that the region would suffer a heatwave from March 18-20 as the onset of summer nears.

While temperatures soar in some parts of the state, as per a statement issued by the IMD, isolated areas such as Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts witnessed light to moderate spells of rain as well.

A heatwave alert was also issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), which has forecast heat waves in 58 mandals across the state on March 19.

The department noted that the Pedda Devalapuram village in Nandyala district recorded the highest temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, followed by Ulindakonda village in Kurnool district, which recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Odisha experienced severe heatwave conditions from March 16-18, and the weather department has issued an orange alert for several districts. It predicts rain, lightning, and thunderstorms from March 19 to March 21 to bring relief from the hot and dry conditions, especially in the interior regions of the state.

On March 18, Boudh, in western Odisha, marked a high temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country. The state capital Bhubaneshwar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD stated that light rain or thundershowers are likely on March 19 in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

Apart from Odisha, several parts of the country experienced heatwave conditions, such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, northern Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

In Jharkhand on Sunday, 7 districts recorded temperatures over 40 degree Celsius.