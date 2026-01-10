Heavy rain in Chennai, other parts of TN due to deep depression, IMD alerts issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, till January 11, with a deep depression expected to cross Sri Lanka by January 10 afternoon. The deep depression that lay over the Bay of Bengal yesterday is likely to intensify, influencing Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. (HT Photo)

A mix of yellow and orange alerts has been issued in Tamil Nadu. An orange alert has been sounded in Thiruvarur, Karaikal and Nagapattinam. While a yellow alert has been issued in several areas, including Chennai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Madurai and Thiruchirapalli, for heavy rain.

IMD said in a post on X at around 3 am on Saturday that the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of eight kmph during past six hours, and lay centred at 11:30 pm of Friday January 9, over the same region - about 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken into a depression during the next six hours, the post further read.

“Thereafter, it will move west-northwestwards and cross north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna as a depression around noon/afternoon of today, 10th January, 2026,” the IMD post read.

High wave alert An earlier bulletin issued a high wave alert for the coastlines of Nagapattinam and Karaikal. Waves were expected to be in the range of 2.7-3.1 metres, the bulletin said.

According to the long-range forecast of the Regional met department, heavy to very heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, on Saturday. It also predicted a generally cloudy sky accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The Met department also warned of squally weather with wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph along the Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka coast and the Gulf of Mannar. Further, Sea conditions are likely to be rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of the east equatorial Indian Ocean.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till January 10.

For January 11, IMD predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal or below normal over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till January 11.