Heavy rain in northwestern Telangana; Odisha on ‘orange’ alert: Weather updates

As heavy rain continued in parts of Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that “while conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of northwest India and Kutch in the next two days, heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will continue till September 21.”

Several parts of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will stay on yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday as these states are expected to see ‘light to moderate’ rainfall. Meanwhile, the northwest part of Telangana may witness heavy downpour. The state of Odisha will stay on ‘orange’ alert during the same period owing to heavy rainfall prediction. There is also a possibility of landslides in hilly areas, wall collapse of vulnerable houses and waterlogging in low-lying regions of Odisha.

"Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over many places over north and northeast districts of Telangana and heavy rainfall is likely to occur in north west districts - Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Mehboobabad, and central districts of the area," Director at the meteorological centre in Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna told news agency ANI.

The weather office further informed that due to anti-cyclonic circulation over Northwest India at lower troposphere level, west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to remain dry during the next five days.

