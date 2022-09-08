Heavy rain over peninsular India to continue for next 3 days: IMD

South peninsular region of the country will continue to see heavy and widespread rainfall for the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to the rainfall data with IMD, peninsular India has already recorded 31% excess rain since June 1.

The monsoon trough is running to the south of its normal position.

A low-pressure area has formed over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

It is very likely to become more marked over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts during the next 48 hours.

A shear zone is running over south peninsular India in middle tropospheric Levels.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood areas.

Also Read:Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected

There is 5% excess rainfall over the country with 31% excess over peninsular India; 14% excess over central India; 6% excess over northwest India and 17% deficiency over east and northeast India as on Thursday.

Most subdivisions of peninsular India have received excess and large excess (60% or more above normal) including south interior Karnataka (71% excess); Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (90% excess); north interior Karnataka (54% excess); Telangana (45% excess).

Bangalore urban areas, parts of which are affected by floods since September 5 recorded 166% excess rain during monsoon.

Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday and Friday; Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka during Friday and Saturday; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and north interior Karnataka till Sunday and over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Rayalaseema on Thursday and Friday; coastal Karnataka on Friday; north interior Karnataka on Friday and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana till Sunday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathwada till Sunday; Chhattisgarh and Gujarat region during September 9 to 12; Vidarbha during September 9 to 11; Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch during September 10 to 12; Bihar and East Madhya Pradesh on September 12; Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on September 11 and 12 and over Odisha, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during September 9 to 11; Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat Region on September 12 and over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa during next 5 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during September 10 and 11 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on September 10 and 11.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over most parts of northwest India during the next five days.

“With the formation of the low-pressure area, there will be gradual revival of rainfall over central India during the next 3-4 days. But rainfall over peninsular India including Karnataka will continue for the next few days. The low-pressure area this time has formed south of where it was forming in July and August. It has formed over south Odisha so the peninsular region will be more affected. The system will travel over central India bringing rainfall and then there may be revival of rains over northwest India also,” said Ananda Das, cyclones in-charge at IMD.

According to IMD, there are no indications of monsoon withdrawal yet.