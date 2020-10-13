e-paper
Heavy rain warning for peninsular and central India as deep depression crosses land

The depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:52 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The deep depression will bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of peninsular and central India and the west coast, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The deep depression will bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of peninsular and central India and the west coast, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
         

The deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 100km nearly east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh between 6.30am and 7.30am Tuesday with a wind speed of 55 to 65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph.

The deep depression will bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of peninsular and central India and the west coast, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. As per radar imageries, the rain bands lie along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts. Moderate convection also lies over south Odisha and Telangana.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20cm per day) at isolated places is likely over Telangana; coastal and north interior Karnataka, south Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, south Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on October 13 and 14 according to IMD’s Tuesday morning bulletin.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into westcentral, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts till October 13 evening and over the Gulf of Mannar during October 12 to 13.

There is no likelihood of monsoon withdrawal resuming until the depression dissipates, IMD scientists said. “The system will cross coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Maharashtra, south Gujarat etc. and emerge in the Arabian Sea. It will bring heavy and widespread rain along its path. We cannot say anything about monsoon withdrawal when there is so much rain. Another low pressure area is also likely to form soon after the current one dissipates,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

The monsoon withdrawal line remains along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh, Vidyanagar and Porbandar.

