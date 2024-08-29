Heavy rainfall inundates parts of Delhi, triggers traffic snarls

A combination of the monsoon trough in the vicinity and moisture due to active weather systems triggered heavy rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NGR) in the early hours of Thursday and inundated parts of the Capital, prompting advisories asking people to avoid key stretches. The rain led to waterlogging and traffic snarls. (ANI)

The rain led to waterlogging and traffic snarls. The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories asking people to avoid GT Karnal Road (from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk), Mehrauli Badarpur Road (from Khanpur towards shooting range T-point), Rohtak Road near APS Colony under GGR flyover towards Vasant Vihar and Dhaula Kuan, GGR-PDR underpass, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Outer ring Road (from Bhera roundabout towards Peeragarhi) and underneath the railway bridge at Pul Prahladpur.

Waterlogging was reported from areas such as Sarita Vihar, Qutub Minar Metro Station, Saket, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Mahipalpur, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. The entire section of Rohtak Road starting from Nangloi towards Tikri Border was waterlogged. The road has suffered considerable damage with a series of potholes after repeated waterlogging. The authorities advised the commuters to take alternative routes.

GGR Underpass and Ring Road section under the Dhaula Kuan flyover was inundated along the key airport route. The site was waterlogged also on last Friday, prompting authorities to issue directions for increasing the pumping capacity. The overnight rain led to a series of bus breakdowns and the uprooting of trees including on MB Road near Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Trees were damaged at places such as Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash, Rohini Sector 15, and Aya Nagar.

Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 77.1mm in the 24 hours until 8:30 am. Much of it (63mm) was recorded between 2:30 and 5:30 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies over 64.4mm rainfall recorded in 24 hours as heavy. Lodhi Road recorded 92.2mm of rain until 8:30 am with 89.6mm overnight.

Southwest Delhi’s Palam recorded 54.5mm and Ayanagar 62.4mm. In north, east, and west Delhi, mostly moderate rainfall was recorded. Delhi University logged 17mm of rain until 8:30 am, Mayur Vihar 30.5mm, and Pitampura 26.5mm.

An IMD official said that a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, and a deep depression over Saurashtra in Gujarat were leading to moisture incursion

The IMD this week issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, indicating worsening conditions could disrupt daily life. It said light to moderate spells of rain were expected. Only scattered light rain was likely on Friday and Saturday, with no alert.

Delhi has logged 378.5mm of rain this month, which is short of the monthly total of 378.8mm recorded in August 2012. In 2010, 455.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in August.